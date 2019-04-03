Global macro equity story playing out currently: Adrian Mowat

Adrian Mowat, the EM equity strategist, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the global markets and his expectations from the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review on April 4.

"There is a global macro equity story playing out currently," Mowat said.

According to Mowat, there has been a profound change in central bank policies around the world.

"The RBI is far more dovish than it was even 3 months ago. We expect more dovish commentary from central banks across the globe," said Mowat.

Talking about the market, he said: "We are talking about the market reaching an all-time high. The last time the index was here was August last year. Most markets are yet to hit their all-time high. I think there is further upside in global equities. I see a reason why the S&P cannot put on another 10 percent in terms of performance; this is partly earnings but partly it’s a recovery of the derating that was experienced in 2018 and therefore, India will benefit from that."