Future Lifestyle Fashions Q2 net rises marginally to Rs 25 cr

Future Lifestyle Fashions reported a marginal rise in its net profit for the September quarter at Rs 25.54 crore, as against Rs 23.39 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income from operations rose to Rs 1,230.08 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 1,027.63 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

However, its total expenses also increased to Rs 1,191.01 crore, from Rs 993.19 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY18, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company's scrip rose 1.04 percent to close at Rs 370.15 on the BSE.