FIIs favour small & midcaps; 10 stocks generate multibagger returns

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) who are net buyers so far in the year 2020 have consistently raised stakes in around 60 companies in the last four quarters. The majority of the stocks belong to the small & midcap space.

Many small & midcap stock have posted multibagger returns in 2020 as liquidity was chasing stocks which could deliver growth, and at the same time are available are attractive valuations.

Out of 59 stocks in which FIIs consistently raised stake in the last 4 quarters, 10 of them rose 100-500 percent returns so far in the year 2020. These include Deepak Nitrite, IndiaMart InterMesh, Navin Fluorine, IG Perochemicals, Laurus Labs, Aarti Drugs, and Adani Green among others.

Most of the broader market stocks are trading at relatively cheap valuations after two-years of underperformance when compared to the largecaps. With the fall in daily COVID cases, lower interest rates, green shoots visible in the economy, and abundant foreign liquidity stocks in the broader markets have become attractive.

“After a massive sell-off in the month of March, we are witnessing a broader market rally now. Major reasons for foreign inflows into the Indian markets could be India’s consistent improvement, better than expected September quarter earnings and expectation for strong double-digit growth in FY22,” Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research Limited told Moneycontrol.

“However, the mid-cap and small-cap space was untapped in comparison to the large caps. Abundant liquidity and healthy balance sheets are the key factors that are attracting FIIs. Fundamentally strong stocks should be looked in the mid-cap and small-cap space keeping in mind how they fare with the pandemic,” he said.

What should investors do?

Experts are of the view that most of the small & midcap stocks are running ahead of fundamentals; hence, booking profits would be the right approach at current levels.

Stocks that have given multi-fold returns can be considered for partial profit booking. Look for stocks that have underperformed, suggest experts.

“Index is trading at all-time high and currently standing at P/E between 36-37x which can be considered expensive for the Indian stock market. Sooner or later correction is bound to happen. It is advised to book some profits according to the portfolio and hold stocks which haven’t participated in the current scenario or are looking cheap even at current levels,” Nitin Shahi, Executive Director, Findoc told Moneycontrol.