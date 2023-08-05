English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Exclusive | In every sector, we prefer companies that are not in the index yet: Mark Mobius

    In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, global investment guru Mark Mobius gives us his take on Indian stocks and sectors

    N Mahalakshmi
    August 05, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST
    Exclusive | In every sector, we prefer companies that are not in the index yet: Mark Mobius

    Mark Mobius expresses interest in software firms in India that demonstrate favorable returns.

    Mark Mobius is no stranger to Indian markets. Before setting up his own investment company Mobius Capital Partners in March 2018, he ran the Templeton Emerging Market Group for over three decades. He has been a big votary of emerging market investments as well as India. In this exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, he spoke about various aspects of global market sentiment and his take on Indian stocks. Here is his take on the latter. Coming back to Indian markets, you...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | America’s problems shouldn’t be the world’s headache

      Aug 4, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: M&M’s move to buy stake in RBL Bank, Power Grid and NTPC's over ambitious cap...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers