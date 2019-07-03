Excel Crop Care jumps 6% after Gujarat Pollution regulator withdraws closure order

Bharat Rasayan Ltd. | Falling under the ambit of Bharat Group, the company manufactures Technical Grade Pesticides. Over the last few years, BRL has emerged as one of the Numero Uno's in the agrochemicals industry. Market capitalisation: Rs 2403.66 crore | % increase in Samvat 2074: 74.84 | % increase in Samvat 2073: 57.65 | % increase in Samvat 2072: 121.45 | BSE Stock Price on November 6: Rs 5485.10. (Image: Reuters)

Excel Crop Care shares rallied 6 percent intraday on July 3 after Gujarat Pollution Control board withdrew its closure order to company's Bhavnagar plant.

"Based on the action plan submitted by the company, Gujarat Pollution Control board (GPCB) has withdrawn its closure order for a period of three months," the chemical manufacturing company said in its BSE filing.

The company is in the process of complying with the other conditions laid down by GPCB in the withdrawal order, it added.

In June, GPCB had ordered the closure of manufacturing operations of Bhavnagar plant.

The company submitted an action plan to GPCB for scientific disposal of waste/necessary remediation of the subject plot of land.

The stock was quoting at Rs 3,110.00, up Rs 140.45, or 4.73 percent on the BSE at 1316 hours IST.