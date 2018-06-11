Even as market trades strong, over 100 stocks hit fresh 52-week lows

The market has started the week on an upbeat note with the Nifty touching 10,850 during the session, while the Sensex gained over 200 points.

The strong gains were supported by major pharma, PSU banking and financial names along with select auto, FMCG and IT stocks. The BSE midcap and smallcap were trading inline with main indices with over 0.5 percent gains.

However, in this upbeat market there were more than 100 stocks, which are trading at 52-week lows.

On the other hand, there were 51 stocks that traded at 52-week highs. These include names such as Infosys, Pfizer, VIP Industries and Marico.