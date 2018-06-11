App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Even as market trades strong, over 100 stocks hit fresh 52-week lows

In this upbeat market there were more than 100 stocks, which are trading at 52-week low.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The market has started the week on an upbeat note with the Nifty touching 10,850 during the session, while the Sensex gained over 200 points.

The strong gains were supported by major pharma, PSU banking and financial names along with select auto, FMCG and IT stocks. The BSE midcap and smallcap were trading inline with main indices with over 0.5 percent gains.

Also Read - 250 smallcaps hit fresh 52-week lows in June; what should investors do now?

However, in this upbeat market there were more than 100 stocks, which are trading at 52-week lows.

stks

On the other hand, there were 51 stocks that traded at 52-week highs. These include names such as Infosys, Pfizer, VIP Industries and Marico.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 02:35 pm

