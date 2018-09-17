Dynemic Products surges 20% after environment clearance for project in Bharuch

Shares of Dynemic Products surged 20 percent intraday Monday after company received an environment clearance for its project in Bharuch.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 170.20 and an intraday low of Rs 145.

The company has received an environment clearance for its Unit III project located at Plot No. D-3/3/1, GIDC Estate, at Dahej in Bharuch.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 235.90 and 52-week low Rs 113.30 on 18 January, 2018 and 25 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 29.16 percent below its 52-week high and 47.48 percent above its 52-week low.

At 13:27 hrs Dynemic Products was quoting at Rs 167.10, up Rs 25.25, or 17.80 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil