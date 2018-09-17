App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dynemic Products surges 20% after environment clearance for project in Bharuch

The company has received an environment clearance for its Unit III project located at Plot No. D-3/3/1, GIDC Estate, at Dahej in Bharuch.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Dynemic Products surged 20 percent intraday Monday after company received an environment clearance for its project in Bharuch.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 170.20 and an intraday low of Rs 145.

The company has received an environment clearance for its Unit III project located at Plot No. D-3/3/1, GIDC Estate, at Dahej in Bharuch.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 235.90 and 52-week low Rs 113.30 on 18 January, 2018 and 25 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 29.16 percent below its 52-week high and 47.48 percent above its 52-week low.

At 13:27 hrs Dynemic Products was quoting at Rs 167.10, up Rs 25.25, or 17.80 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 01:33 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.