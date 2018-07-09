Dr Reddy's Laboratories up 3% on agreement with UCB to distribute Briviact in India

Share price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories added 3 percent intraday Monday as company entered in to distribution and co-promotion agreement with UCB.

The company has entered into a distribution and co-promotion agreement with UCB for Briviact, a brand of brivaracetam.

The agreement grants company the exclusive right to distribute Briviact in India.

Briviact is approved as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy patients who are 16 years of age and older.

M. V. Ramana, CEO - Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy's said, "In our endeavor to make innovative medicines accessible to patients in India, we are excited to partner with UCB India for Briviact, a novel treatment for epilepsy that will make a difference to the lives of patients living with epilepsy."

At 15:06 hrs Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,328.75, up Rs 62.35, or 2.75 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil