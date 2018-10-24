App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Domino's India operator Jubilant Foodworks expected to report healthy Q2 numbers

Brokerages bet on good response to offers such as everyday value, among others, to help the firm.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jubilant Foodworks, the operator of Domino’s Pizza in India, is likely to see strong revenues and same-store sales growth on the back of upbeat response to everyday value offer.

Axis Securities expects the company to report a profit of Rs 78 crore for the September quarter up from Rs 44 crore posted during the same quarter of last year. It expects sales of Rs 860 crore, while EBITDA is seen at Rs 150 crore.

Sustained demand environment and benefits from everyday value extended to regular size pizza are likely to drive strong 19% revenue growth, analysts at the broking firm wrote in their report. It expects same-store sales growth (SSSG) of 18 percent.

“Strong operating leverage, internal cost saving initiatives and lower DD losses to aid 340 bps expansion in EBITDA margin,” the report further stated.

related news

Motilal Oswal, meanwhile, expects 22.5 percent growth in its revenue to Rs 890 crore, while SSSG is likely to be 22 percent. It expects profit to be at Rs 77.4 crore.

It anticipates addition of 20 Domino's stores in 2QFY19. “We expect EBITDA margin to expand by 250 bps to 16.6% and EBITDA to grow by 44.3% YoY to Rs 150 crore.

Kotak Institutional Equities sees SSSG of 18 percent as a favourable base and EVD value offers will help. It is also factoring in 20 store additions. It expects EBITDA margin to expand 378 bps YoY.

According to Motilal Oswal, key issues to watch for are:

-Demand outlook for QSR and pizza space, as well as competition

-Benefits of cost-saving efforts

-Performance of Dunkin Donuts and margin guidance
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 09:23 am

tags #Dominos Pizza #Jubilant Foodworks #Result Poll

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.