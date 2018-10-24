Domino's India operator Jubilant Foodworks expected to report healthy Q2 numbers

Jubilant Foodworks, the operator of Domino’s Pizza in India, is likely to see strong revenues and same-store sales growth on the back of upbeat response to everyday value offer.

Axis Securities expects the company to report a profit of Rs 78 crore for the September quarter up from Rs 44 crore posted during the same quarter of last year. It expects sales of Rs 860 crore, while EBITDA is seen at Rs 150 crore.

Sustained demand environment and benefits from everyday value extended to regular size pizza are likely to drive strong 19% revenue growth, analysts at the broking firm wrote in their report. It expects same-store sales growth (SSSG) of 18 percent.

“Strong operating leverage, internal cost saving initiatives and lower DD losses to aid 340 bps expansion in EBITDA margin,” the report further stated.

Motilal Oswal, meanwhile, expects 22.5 percent growth in its revenue to Rs 890 crore, while SSSG is likely to be 22 percent. It expects profit to be at Rs 77.4 crore.

It anticipates addition of 20 Domino's stores in 2QFY19. “We expect EBITDA margin to expand by 250 bps to 16.6% and EBITDA to grow by 44.3% YoY to Rs 150 crore.

Kotak Institutional Equities sees SSSG of 18 percent as a favourable base and EVD value offers will help. It is also factoring in 20 store additions. It expects EBITDA margin to expand 378 bps YoY.

According to Motilal Oswal, key issues to watch for are:

-Demand outlook for QSR and pizza space, as well as competition

-Benefits of cost-saving efforts

-Performance of Dunkin Donuts and margin guidance