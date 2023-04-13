Dollar index (DXY) on a descent – What does it mean for Indian equity?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

After hitting a new 20-year high of 114 in 2022, the dollar index (DXY) is on a descent. The Dixie — as the index is often called — started cooling off in the last quarter of 2022. The dollar’s downtrend since October ’22 has raised eyebrows. The DXY is down 12 percent in the last 6 months after climbing to a multi-decadal high in 2022. (image) Why does DXY matter? The movement in DXY has far-reaching implications on different asset classes...