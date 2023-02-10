Devyani International trades lower on weak operational performance in Q3

Devyani International’s shares price fell around 3 percent on February 10, as investors were disappointed by the company's weak operational performance in the December quarter.

At 1.46 pm, Devyani International was trading at Rs 155 on the National Stock Exchange, down 2.79 percent from the previous close.

Weak demand environment on the back of high inflation and higher raw material costs weighed on the KFC chain operator’s operational performance in the October-December period.

EBIDTA margin contracted 170 basis points on year to 22 percent in the December quarter, the company said on February 9. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percent.

Nonetheless, continued strong momentum in store additions and volume growth supported the 27 percent year-on-year rise in the company's topline.

The rise in topline also offset the weak operational performance, as the company's consolidated net profit for the quarter rose 7.6 percent on year to Rs 71.03 crore.

Despite a weak demand scenario, the management remains hopeful of an improvement in its earnings in the coming quarters.

"We believe that the current consumer demand slow-down is transient and once inflation stabilizes, we expect the consumer spending to improve which will help our businesses," Ravi Jaipuria, Non-Executive Chairman, Devyani International, said in an exchange filing.

Brokerage views

Factoring in the weak operational performance, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services slashed the EBIDTA margin estimates for the current financial year by around 10 percent.

It also lowered the target price for the stock to Rs 190 but retained “buy” rating.

It also remains bullish on Devyani International's prospects led by KFC's strong brand equity and its growth opportunity, network expansion across the portfolio and healthy operating profitability.

Global research and broking firm Jefferies, too, cut the EBIDTA margin estimates for FY2023 by 3 percent. It slashed the target price by over 7 percent to Rs 195 while retaining the “buy” rating.

"KFC has been a strong format for the company from a unit economics perspective. Even though Pizza Hut has had a weak track record, but is improving due to self-help measures taken by the company. Adding to that with the IPO, the company is also debt-free and internal accruals are sufficient to fund its aggressive growth plans," Jefferies said in a report.

CitiGroup is more bullish and assigned a price target of Rs 239 to the stock, reflecting an upside potential of nearly 50 percent from the closing price on February 9. It, too, has a “buy” rating for the stock.

