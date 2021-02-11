DAILY VOICE | We are positive on infra, cement, banks, IT and pharma post Budget 2021: Sampath Reddy of Bajaj Allianz

Sampath Reddy, Chief Investment Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life, who manages assets worth about Rs 70,000 crore, is positive on domestically-focused sectors like infrastructure and cement, and continues to like private banks along with IT and pharma.

In an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand, Reddy, who has about 20 years of experience in the capital markets, said the market will soon digest the Budget announcements and move on to fundamental factors and global cues.

Here are edited excerpts from that interview:

Q) Your first reaction to Nirmala Sitharaman’s landmark Budget. How would you rate the Budget on a scale of 1-5 and why (5 being the best)?

A) The budget has been a growth-oriented and expansionary one, and the government has not curtailed spending just to meet fiscal targets in the near term.

This was probably needed with the Indian economy seeing a record contraction in FY21—and should help to support the ongoing economic recovery—thereby helping cheer market sentiments as well.

There was a clear focus on infrastructure/capex & healthcare (along expected lines) and various measures were announced for the financial sector, which is quite positive--and the need of the hour.

Also, despite the fall in revenue collections in FY21, the government has not really raised taxes in a big way (which was a concern for markets), and therefore has helped to provide comfort.

The government has also showed a renewed commitment to privatization (or strategic divestment) with ambitious targets, after underachieving significantly in FY21--due to market volatility and the economic contraction.

Considering all this, and the challenging economic environment the government has done a good job and the budget numbers seem quite realistic and transparent, compared to previous years. Therefore, we rate the budget 4.5 out of 5.

Q) Do you think the government managed its finances, and at the same time delivered a Budget that could boost growth?

A) Yes, the budget has been growth-focused. The boost for infrastructure should help to revive investment (which has been tepid over the past few years) and help support the growth recovery.

Various measures have also been announced for the financial sector, which could help stem some of the asset quality issues (to some extent) and also help spur credit growth over time (which has slowed considerably over the past year).

A strong financial sector is quite critical to economic growth recovery. Nominal GDP is budgeted to grow by a strong 14.4 percent YoY in FY22 compared to a contraction of 4.4 percent YoY in FY21.

On the finances front, as mentioned--the government has allowed fiscal slippage (to accommodate growth) with fiscal deficit pegged at 9.5 percent for FY21 and budgeted at 6.8 percent for FY22—both of which are significantly higher than market estimates.

FY21 fiscal deficit is elevated to some extent due to govt. bringing off-balance sheet items (FCI borrowing for food & fertilizer subsidy) on to its own books compared to previous years—indicating an increase in transparency.

Due to the higher fiscal deficit, the market borrowing is also higher than market estimates—with gross market borrowing budgeted at Rs. 12.88 trillion and Rs. 12.06 trillion for FY21 and FY22 respectively.

The higher borrowing figure will create supply-side pressure and has led to some hardening of bond yields. The Finance Minister mentioned that they would continue on the path of fiscal consolidation and gradually reduce fiscal deficit to 4.5% by FY26.

Therefore, once growth is back on track for India, it is important for the government to once again bring fiscal discipline and consolidation back into focus.

Q) Which sectors are likely to benefit the most from the Budget and why?

A) The budget has a push towards infra/capex and healthcare, and has also announced various positive measures for the financial sector.

For the infrastructure sector, the government has budgeted Capex growth at a healthy 26 percent YoY for FY22. In FY22, capex as a percentage of GDP is budgeted to rise to the highest level in 14 years with the outlay for capex to have doubled in 4 years.

The earlier announced PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme will help to boost local manufacturing across 13 sectors with an outlay of Rs.1.97 trillion.

The government has raised customs duties on mobile components, compressors, automobile parts, and some other items—to encourage domestic manufacturing and promote the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme.

The govt announced setting up a new development finance institution for long-term infra financing (lending target of Rs. 5 trillion over 3 years).

Higher healthcare spending is the need of the hour, with India’s healthcare spending (as % of GDP) being lower than other peer emerging countries, and in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Total healthcare & wellness outlay in the budget has been increased by a lofty 137 percent in FY22 to Rs. 2.24 trillion. Govt has allocated Rs.350 billion for Covid-19 vaccination.