D-Street Talk: Don’t fight market! Hit the drawing board and comeback with a new strategy: Piyush Chaudhry of Wave Analytics

One thing which retail investors should keep in mind is “never bet so much that you can’t make a come back,” says Chaudhry.

Kshitij Anand
March 25, 2021 / 07:41 PM IST

When things are not working in your favour it is better to take a step back and rework the strategy and then enter fresh to avoid multifold losses, Piyush Chaudhry, Founder, Wave Analytics said in D-Street Talk podcast powered by Moneycontrol on the sidelines of Traders Carnival 2021.

The 2020 boom seen in the retail investor community is just the beginning but at the same time managing a trade when things are going against you is where investors have to be disciplined and follow a systematic approach.

“The first lesson is don’t try to fight the market. If I make a view, I act accordingly and take the position. If I go wrong I hit the stop and get out of the position, take the hit and go out,” says Chaudhry.

“Once I am out, I go to the drawing board. I re-understand the situation with a calmer mind. I prefer taking a loss and go back to the drawing board and come back,” he explains.

One thing which retail investors should keep in mind is “never bet so much that you can’t make a come back.”

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
first published: Mar 25, 2021 07:41 pm

