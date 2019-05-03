D-Street Buzz: RIL, HDFC Bank hit new record highs; TCS, HCL Tech shed 2% each

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with Nifty up 32 points, trading at 11,756, while the Sensex added 151 points and is trading at 39,132.

Nifty Realty is the outperforming sector, up over 1 percent led by Prestige Estates, DLF, Godrej Properties and Sobha.

Bank Nifty is also trading in the green led by Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, PNB, YES Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

However, Nifty IT is underperforming dragged by TCS and HCL Tech which shed 2 percent each followed by Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Mindtree and Tata Elxsi.

India VIX jumped 3.05 percent at 23.68 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Motors while HCL Tech, TCS, Grasim Industries, Tech Mahindra and Wipro are the top losers.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank and TCS.

Stocks which hit 52-week high on the NSE included Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Balrampur Chini Mills.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 807 stocks advanced and 820 declined while 466 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 925 stocks advanced, 947 declined and 113 remained unchanged.

