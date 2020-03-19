App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty Pharma in green led by Lupin; volumes of Vodafone Idea, ITC, YES Bank surge

The stop gainers included ITC, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys while the top losers included Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, M&M, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finance.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian stock market is witnessing a roller coaster ride with Sensex is down 309.62 points or 1.07% at 28559.89, and the Nifty fell 128 points or 1.51% at 8340.80.

Nifty Pharma was the only sector trading in the green, up almost a percent led by Lupin which jumped over 5 percent followed by Divis Labs, Glenmark Pharma and Sun Pharma.

The auto index underperformed, down over 4 percent dragged by Bharat Forge which tanked over 11 percent followed by MRF, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra and Ashok Leyland.

However, share price of Hero MotoCorp jumped over 5 percent and was the top Sensex gainer followed by Exide Industries, Bajaj Auto and Motherson Sumi Systems.

The volatility index is up 12.71 percent at 72.09 level.

The stop gainers included ITC, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys while the top losers included Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, M&M, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finance.

The stocks which moved the most with respect to volumes included Vodafone Idea which was up 6 percent. It was trading with volumes of 69,405,744 shares, compared to its five day average of 137,829,265 shares, a decrease of -49.64 percent.

YES Bank stock price was down 11 percent. It was trading with volumes of 16,053,611 shares, compared to its five day average of 27,911,783 shares, a decrease of -42.48 percent.

Share price of State Bank of India shed 3 percent with the stock trading with volumes of 6,087,575 shares, compared to its five day average of 4,931,061 shares, an increase of 23.45 percent while ITC was trading with volumes of 2,296,706 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,794,417 shares, an increase of 27.99 percent. The stock jumped over 6 percent.

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 03:03 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

