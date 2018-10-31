D-Street Buzz: Nifty IT jumps 3% led by Tech Mahindra; PSU banks gain, DB Realty zooms 20%

Some robust gains are being witnessed in this afternoon session as the Indian benchmark indices spiked with the Nifty50 jumping 127 points, trading at 10,325 while the Sensex gained 372 points at 34,263.

Nifty IT continues to outperform the broader indices as well as other sectors as the rupee turned weak against the US dollar. The top gainers include Tech Mahindra, Mindtree, Infosys, KPIT Tech, HCL Tech, Infibeam and TCS.

Pharma stocks are also buzzing led by Sun Pharma, Cipla, Glenmark Pharma, Cadila Healthcare and Aurobindo Pharma.

PSU banks are also up led by Canara Bank, OBC, State Bank of India and Union Bank of India.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are DB Realty, Udai Cement and Dhanlaxmi Bank. The top losers are Bhansali Engineering, 8K Miles Software and SMPL Infra.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers include Cummins India, Torrent Power and PNB Housing Finance. The top losers are Future Retail, Tata Global and NALCO.

The top gainers from NSE include Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Infosys and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

The top losers include Tata Steel, Coal India, Hindalco, Dr Reddy's Labs and NTPC.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, YES Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

Divis Labs and Universal Cables are some of few stocks to hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

On the other hand, 65 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Bharat Financial Inclusion, Maruti Suziki, IndusInd Bank, Emami and Tata Global Beverages among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1068 stocks advancing and 622 declining while 367 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1439 stocks advanced, 985 declined and 142 remained unchanged.

