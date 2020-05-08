App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: 250 stocks hit upper circuit on BSE; volumes of RIL, HUL top the charts

The most active stocks in terms of volumes included Vodafone Idea, Laurus Labs, RBL Bank, State Bank of India, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries among others.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Indian stock market is trading in the green largely helped by Reliance Industries which jumped 4 percent and is the top Sensex gainer.

RIL share price rose more than 4 percent after a US-based private equity fund said it is going to pick a stake in the company's digital unit.

Share price of Hindustan Unilever added over 3 percent Societe Generale had bought 1.29 crore shares of the company at Rs 1,902 per share. Global research firm Credit Suisse has maintained its outperform call on the stock with target at Rs 2,400 per share, as reported by CNBC-TV18.

Sensex is up 273.75 points or 0.87% at 31717.13, and the Nifty up 75.70 points or 0.82% at 9274.75.

The top gainers included HUL, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India and Sun Pharma while NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, State Bank of India and Maruti Suzuki remained the top losers.

263 stocks hit upper circuit on BSE including Future Retail, Vakrangee, Infibeam, Ruchi Soya, Future Lifestyle and Edelweiss Financial. On the other hand DR Reddy's Labs, Venus Remedies and Uttam Value Steel hit new 52-week high on BSE.

The most active stocks in terms of volumes included Vodafone Idea, Laurus Labs, RBL Bank, State Bank of India, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries among others.

Despite the sharp correction over a period, HDFC Securities maintained its reduce rating with a target of Rs 136, given elevated risks and sub-par expected return ratios.

India VIX is down 3.93 percent and is trading at 38.36 level.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​



First Published on May 8, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

