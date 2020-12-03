Contra bets? These 38 stocks in BSE500 trade below 50-DMA

Both 50-DMA, and 200-DMA levels are used widely by the traders to determine the short-term, as well as the long term, strength of a stock or an index.

The liquidity wave has taken benchmark indices to fresh record highs in November and pushed many stocks in the BSE500 above their 200-Days Moving Average (DMA), but there are 38 stocks that are still trading below their 50-DMA (short-term trend). A brief look at the data suggests that stocks in the pharma, as well as IT space are consolidating after the recent rally in the year 2020. Both Pharma, and IT indices are the top-performing indices of the year 2020 and thus some consolidation was on the cards, suggest experts. A stock that is trading below the 50-DMA is considered weak or a laggard, but only a handful of stocks can be considered a contra buy based on business fundamentals, suggest experts. "Most of the 38 stocks are from the IT or Pharma sector and these sectors are in a consolidation phase. The basic rule while trading using 50-DMA is to wait for the price action to cause a breakout and placing Stop loss in the opposite direction of 50-DMA," Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research, CapitalVia Global Research Limited told Moneycontrol.



Role of 50-DMA and 200-DMA: Both 50-DMA and 200-DMA levels are used widely by the traders to determine the short-term, as well as the long-term, strength of a stock or an index. A stock that is trading below the 50-DMA is considered to be in a downtrend while the one which is trading above the 200-DMA mark is considered to be in an uptrend. “Usually, Moving Averages like 50 and 200-Day indicate medium to long term strength prevalent in the ongoing trend. If more number of stocks are trading above the said averages, it suggests broad-based participation in the market rally hinting at a stronger uptrend in the current up move,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

Currently, there are 38 stocks that are trading below the 50-DMA and more than 460 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index that are trading above the 200-DMA mark.