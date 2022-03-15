English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Hang Seng Tech Index tumbles 7%, extending slump

    Overall, Asian markets are trading lower with Hang Seng down nearly 4 percent, Shanghai Composite down over 2 percent. However, US markets ended on mixed note on March 15.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 15, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST
    Represenattive Image

    Represenattive Image

    Investors continued to offload shares due to concerns over China’s ties with Russia amid the latter’s invasion of Ukraine as the selloff in Hong Kong — led by Chinese stocks -- extended today on March 15.

    The Hang Seng Tech Index tumbled close to 7 percent extending the 11 percent slump on March 14. Monday’s sell-off was the worst the index had seen since its inception in July 2020 with Alibaba Holdings and Tencent being the biggest losers.

    Follow our Market LIVE blog here

    The sell-offs aligned with the overnight freefall of US-listed Chinese companies, with JPMorgan also terming some of these stocks “un-investable”.

    Another factor that played into the negative sentiments is rising COVID-19 cases in China, which has led to over 17 million people being put under lockdown in cities and regions including Shanghai, Shenzen and Jilin. The Omicron-led deadly 5th COVID-19 wave in the Hong Kong administrative region also caused worries and weighed on sentiment.

    Close

    Related stories

    The rout has pushed the valuation of MSCI China Index versus its global peers to a record low.

    Overall, Asian markets are trading lower with Hang Seng down nearly 4 percent, Shanghai Composite down over 2 percent. However, US markets ended on mixed note on March 15.

    Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 110 points or 0.65 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,773 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

    Meanwhile, data from the National Bureau of Statistics on March 15 showed that China's industrial output in the first two months of 2022 rose 7.5 percent from a year earlier, accelerating from the 4.3 percent expansion in December 2021.

    Output of China’s mining industry jumped 9.8 percent year-on-year (YoY), while that of the manufacturing sector grew 7.3 percent and that of the utilities industry climbed 6.8 percent.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Hang Seng Tech Index #Russia
    first published: Mar 15, 2022 08:34 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.