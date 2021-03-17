English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Carlyle sells about 4% stake in SBI Cards & Payment Services for $513 million via block deal

The offer price range is Rs 981.80/share to Rs 1,022.10/share (the upper end reflecting a 3.94 percent discount to the closing price of Rs 1,022.1 on 16th March), as per the term sheet accessed by Moneycontrol.

Ashwin Mohan
March 17, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

Private equity firm Carlyle has launched a block deal to sell around 4 percent stake in the country’s second largest credit card firm SBI Cards & Payment Services and raise around $513 million, according to a deal term sheet viewed by Moneycontrol.

The offer price range is Rs 981.80/share to Rs 1,022.10/share (the upper end reflecting a 3.94 percent discount to the closing price of Rs 1,022.1 on 16th March), as per the term sheet. BofA Securities is the sole bookrunner to the transaction.

Carlyle held 15.86 percent stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services at the end of trade on 16th March, 2021. SBI Cards and Payment Services hit the markets in March 2020 with a mega $1.6 bn IPO.

In 2017, the private equity firm had acquired a 26 percent stake in SBI Card from the GE Group for Rs 2,000 crores and later clocked huge gains via a partial exit in the SBI Cards IPO.

Moneycontrol could not connect with Carlyle & SBI Cards & Payment Services for an immediate comment.

Close
According to recent press reports, Carlye had emerged as the sole bidder for the sale process of Blackstone controlled IT services firm Mphasis, but the deal had hit a hurdle over valuations. In a recent board meet, SBI Cards had approved raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs. 2,000 Crores in one or more tranches over a period of time.
Ashwin Mohan
TAGS: #Carlyle #SBI Cards & Payment Services
first published: Mar 16, 2021 10:18 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.