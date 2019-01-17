App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals, target Rs 2050: Ashish Chaturmohta

It can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 1,860 with a stop loss below Rs 1,780 for the target of Rs 2,050, says Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ashish Chaturmohta

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has seen a major consolidation between Rs 1,700 and Rs 1,200 over the period for more than two years. In September, the stock witnessed a breakout to touch a high of Rs 1,873 and then retraced back below the breakout level.

The price found support at 100-day moving average and moved to hit a new all-time high of Rs 1,894. Also, the stock is seeing a breakout from the medium-term consolidation pattern between Rs 1,873 to Rs 1,511.

Thus, it can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 1,860 with a stop loss below Rs 1,780 for the target of Rs 2,050.

The author is Head of Technical and Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 11:39 am

tags #Stocks Views #Torrent Pharmaceuticals

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.