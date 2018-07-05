App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 08:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Maruti Suzuki, target Rs 9800: Achin Goel

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 9,180-9,230 for the target of Rs 9,800 with a stop loss below Rs 8,943, says Achin Goel of Bonanza Portfolio.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Achin Goel

The price of Maruti Suzuki has given a breakout from the wedge pattern formed on the daily chart which suggests that the trend has changed to positive from corrective.

In addition, the price has sustained above the 21-DEMA on the daily chart which indicates that the bullish trend is likely to continue in the near to short-term.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 9,180-9,230 for the target of Rs 9,800 with a stop loss below Rs 8,943.

Disclaimer: The author is Head of Wealth Management and Financial Planning, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 08:44 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.