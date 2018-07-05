Buy Maruti Suzuki, target Rs 9800: Achin Goel

Achin Goel

The price of Maruti Suzuki has given a breakout from the wedge pattern formed on the daily chart which suggests that the trend has changed to positive from corrective.

In addition, the price has sustained above the 21-DEMA on the daily chart which indicates that the bullish trend is likely to continue in the near to short-term.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 9,180-9,230 for the target of Rs 9,800 with a stop loss below Rs 8,943.

The author is Head of Wealth Management and Financial Planning, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.