Buy Divis Laboratories: Equity99

With a portfolio of 122 products across diverse therapeutic areas, Divis Laboratories is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in India. It has reported excellent results for Q1FY19, sales and EBITDA grew by 21.2 percent and 43.7 percent YoY, respectively, while PAT increased by 50.8 percent to Rs 266.16 crore.

EBITDA margins in Q1FY19 were at 35.4 percent versus 35.5 percent in Q4FY18 and 29.8 percent in Q1FY18. It has paid healthy 500 percent dividend for FY18.

At the CMP, the stock trades at a P/E of 36.5x. Technically stock has formed flag pattern break out on daily chart which is bullish in its nature. We are recommending a buy for medium term.

The author is Founder of Equity99.