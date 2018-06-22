Buy Colgate Palmolive, target Rs 1260: Aditya Agarwal

Aditya Agarwal

After posting a fresh all-time high of around Rs 1,269, Colgate Palmolive has seen a decent profit booking in the past few weeks and tested Rs 1,175 in Thursday’s trade.

Looking at the daily chart, 50 percent retracement of its entire swing move from the bottom of Rs 1,074 to the top of Rs 1,269 comes near Rs 1,170.

Also, the previous swing high of Rs 1,153 and Rs 1,157 formed on mid-September 2017 and late January 2018 which was earlier acting as a stiff hurdle will now act as a strong support zone for the stock. The daily RSI (14) has approached towards 40 levels.

Considering the above technical parameters, we recommend traders to add this stock in a range of Rs 1,170 to Rs 1,160 with a price target of Rs 1,260 and a stop loss placed at Rs 1,125.

The author Head of Technical Research, Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd.