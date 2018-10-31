Buy Aurobindo Pharma, target Rs 850: Abhishek Mondal

Abhishek Mondal

In daily scale, Aurobindo Pharma has given a breakout from its flag pattern above Rs 770-772 levels on Monday with higher volumes.

In the daily scale, Relative strength index (RSI) showing sideways to positive momentum and (+) DI trading above (-) DI whereas Stochastic %K continuously trading above %D, which indicates limited downside for the stock.

Based on the above observations, traders can buy the stock around current levels and add on dips around Rs 750-755 with a stop loss below Rs 720 (closing) for the target of Rs 850.

