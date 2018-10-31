App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma, target Rs 850: Abhishek Mondal

traders can buy the stock around current levels and add on dips around Rs 750-755 with a stop loss below Rs 720 for the target of Rs 850, says Abhishek Mondal of Guiness Securities.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Merck | Year to date change : 94% (Image: Reuters)
Abhishek Mondal

In daily scale, Aurobindo Pharma has given a breakout from its flag pattern above Rs 770-772 levels on Monday with higher volumes.

In the daily scale, Relative strength index (RSI) showing sideways to positive momentum and (+) DI trading above (-) DI whereas Stochastic %K continuously trading above %D, which indicates limited downside for the stock.

Based on the above observations, traders can buy the stock around current levels and add on dips around Rs 750-755 with a stop loss below Rs 720 (closing) for the target of Rs 850.

Disclaimer: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 11:46 am

