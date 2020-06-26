App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Decoding SEBI's move on pricing rules for preferential shares

SEBI had also announced that it will grant exemption for allottees of preferential issues from open offer obligations in such cases, with immediate effect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the coronavirus pandemic taking a toll on the financial health of India Inc, SEBI has been taking measures to help them tide over the crisis.

On June 25, the regulator decided to provide an additional option to the existing pricing methodology for the preferential issue of shares.

Watch the video to know how the regulator's decisions will help companies.

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 07:01 pm

tags #business insight #preferential issues #SEBI #video

