English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Bulk deals | Sunil Singhania's Abakkus picks 2.6% stake in J Kumar Infra, Jwalamukhi Investment almost exits IFB Industries

    Copthall Mauritius Investment, which had held 1.11 percent stake (or 60 lakh shares) as of March 2022, was the seller in Indiabulls Real Estate. The stock fell 5 percent to Rs 81.85.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 04, 2022 / 11:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Ace investor Sunil Singhania's Abakkus Growth Fund has picked 2.6 percent equity stake in J Kumar Infraprojects, while Jwalamukhi Investment almost exited IFB Industries via open market transactions on May 4.

    Abakkus Growth Fund-2 has bought 20.05 lakh equity shares in J Kumar at an average price of Rs 225.1 per share, as per bulk deals data.

    However, Balgopal Commercial sold 5.8 lakh shares, Intellect Stock Broking offloaded 5.75 lakh shares and Allied Commodities sold 8.5 lakh shares in J Kumar at same price. The stock rallied 9 percent to close at Rs 242.

    Allied Commodities had held 1.21 percent or 9.15 lakh shares in J Kumar Infraprojects as of March 2022.

    Among other deals, BofA Securities Europe SA purchased 37 lakh shares (0.6 percent of total paid up equity) in Indiabulls Real Estate at an average price of Rs 84 per share.

    Close

    Related stories

    However, Copthall Mauritius Investment, which had held 1.11 percent stake (or 60 lakh shares) as of March 2022, was the seller in Indiabulls Real Estate. The stock fell 5 percent to Rs 81.85.

    Sixteenth Street Asian Gems Fund bought 10 lakh equity shares in BLS International Services at an average price of Rs 358.25 per share.

    HSBC Bank Mauritius AC Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings offloaded 25,70,296 equity shares in IFB Industries at an average price of Rs 900.02 per share. Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings had held 25,98,556 equity shares or 6.41 percent stake in IFB as of March 2022.

    However, Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 25,02,875 shares in IFB at an average price of Rs 900 per share. The stock corrected 8 percent to Rs 877.40.

    Image16452022



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #BLS International Services #Buzzing Stocks #IFB Industries #Indiabulls Real Estate #J Kumar Infraprojects #Market Edge
    first published: May 4, 2022 11:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.