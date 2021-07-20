Bulk Deals | Reliance Retail Ventures picks 21% stake in Just Dial, Lighthouse offloads 4.5% shares in Stylam

live bse live

Reliance Retail Ventures, the subsidiary of Reliance Industries, acquired 20.97 percent equity stake in local search engine Just Dial on July 20.

Reliance Retail Ventures bought 1,30,61,163 equity shares in Just Dial (or 20.97 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 1,020 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Promoter Venkatachalam Sthanu Subra Mani was the seller in this deal, selling same number of shares at a same price.

On July 16, Reliance Retail Ventures announced acquisition of controlling stake in Just Dial for Rs 3,497 crore. It will hold 40.95% stake in Just Dial and made an open offer to acquire upto 26 percent.

Among other deals, Sirius Advisors acquired 5 lakh equity shares in Jump Networks at Rs 11.59 per share on the BSE.

Sixth Sense India Opportunities III acquired 7 lakh equity shares in Stylam Industries at Rs 861.42 per share, whereas Lighthouse Emerging India Investors sold 7.6 lakh equity shares in the company (or 4.48 percent of paid up equity) at Rs 861.23 per share on the BSE.

Lighthouse Emerging India Investors held 10.03 percent shareholding in Stylam Industries as of June 2021.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.