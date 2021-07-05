Bulk deals | Navodya Enterprises buys 2 lakh shares in Apex Frozen; Mobisoft sells 6.27 lakh shares in OnMobile

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Navodya Enterprises acquired 2 lakh equity shares in Apex Frozen Foods, the processed shrimp exporter, at Rs 367.68 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed on July 5.

Apex Frozen Foods shares were locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 396.10 today. SPV Traders bought 1,79,627 equity shares in the company at Rs 394.87 per share.

Among other bulk deals, investor Mobisoft Telesolutions sold 6,27,330 equity shares in OnMobile Global at Rs 149.25 per share. Mobisoft held 16,66,202 equity shares (or 1.59 percent of the total paid-up equity) in the company as of March 2021.

IDBI Bank sold 12 lakh equity shares in Zicom Electronic Security on the BSE and NSE, at a price of Rs 1.4 per share. Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP bought 4,24,607 equity shares on the NSE, and Mansi Share & Stock Advisors purchased 8,01,100 equity shares on the BSE at the same price.

Housing Development Finance Corporation sold 11 lakh shares in Ansal Housing at Rs 8.01 per share, whereas Ramesh Chimanlal Shah bought 3 lakh shares in the company at Rs 8.02 per share.

Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP bought 86,95,908 equity shares in Lloyds Steels at Rs 2.8 per share. AEP Green Power offloaded 1,77,22,437 equity shares in Orient Green Power at Rs 3.02 per share.

Union Bank of India sold 11,68,779 equity shares in Pioneer Embroideries at Rs 52.75 per share. However, Noetic Finance bought 2 lakh shares in the company at Rs 58 per share, and Shreeji Capital and Finance bought 3 lakh shares at Rs 52.75 per share.