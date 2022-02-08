Bulk Deals | Shankar Sharma buys 4.4% stake in Ishan Dyes

live bse live

Ace investor Shankar Sharma on February 8 acquired a 4.38 percent equity stake in Ishan Dyes & Chemicals via open market transactions on the BSE. The stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 142, before closing with 14.70 percent gains at Rs 138.50, and market capitalisation of Rs 221.16 crore.

Shankar Sharma bought 7 lakh shares in the company at Rs 121.71 per share and Standard Greases and Specialities purchased 1 lakh shares at Rs 123 per share, as per the BSE bulk deals data.

However, promoter Piyushbhai Natvarlal Patel sold 20 lakh equity shares or a 12.52 percent stake in Ishan Dyes at Rs 123.83 per share. Total promoter shareholding in the company was at 58.52 percent including a 24.86 percent stake held by Piyushbhai Natvarlal Patel.

Among other deals, Care Wealth Advisors LLP acquired 1.6 lakh shares in Osia Hyper Retail at Rs 315 per share. However, Sumit R Haran sold 1,30,800 equity shares at Rs 315 per share on the NSE.

Param Capital bought 1.25 lakh shares in Shankara Building Products at Rs 583.27 per share on the NSE. The stock gained 3.65 percent to close at Rs 598.30.