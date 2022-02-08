MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:What do you think went right for the agro sector in Budget 2022? To know more register for our live webinar on 9th Feb 5pm with NCDEX. Click Here.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Bulk Deals | Shankar Sharma buys 4.4% stake in Ishan Dyes

    Promoter Piyushbhai Natvarlal Patel sells 20 lakh equity shares or 12.52 percent stake in Ishan Dyes at Rs 123.83 per share.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Ace investor Shankar Sharma on February 8 acquired a 4.38 percent equity stake in Ishan Dyes & Chemicals via open market transactions on the BSE. The stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 142, before closing with 14.70 percent gains at Rs 138.50, and market capitalisation of Rs 221.16 crore.

    Shankar Sharma bought 7 lakh shares in the company at Rs 121.71 per share and Standard Greases and Specialities purchased 1 lakh shares at Rs 123 per share, as per the BSE bulk deals data.

    However, promoter Piyushbhai Natvarlal Patel sold 20 lakh equity shares or a 12.52 percent stake in Ishan Dyes at Rs 123.83 per share. Total promoter shareholding in the company was at 58.52 percent including a 24.86 percent stake held by Piyushbhai Natvarlal Patel.

    Among other deals, Care Wealth Advisors LLP acquired 1.6 lakh shares in Osia Hyper Retail at Rs 315 per share. However, Sumit R Haran sold 1,30,800 equity shares at Rs 315 per share on the NSE.

    Click Here To Know All Bulk Deals

    Close

    Related stories

    Param Capital bought 1.25 lakh shares in Shankara Building Products at Rs 583.27 per share on the NSE. The stock gained 3.65 percent to close at Rs 598.30.

    Image1822022
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bulk Deals #Buzzing Stocks #Ishan Dyes & Chemicals #Market Edge #Osia Hyper Retail #Shankara Building Products
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 08:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.