MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bulk deals | Fidelity, Goldman Sachs pick 1.3% stake in MapmyIndia on listing day

MapmyIndia shares had a strong debut today, rising 34.91 percent to close at Rs 1,393.65 against issue price of Rs 1,033 per share.

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2021 / 10:41 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Fidelity Investment Trust and Goldman Sachs Funds acquired 1.3 percent equity stake in C E Info Systems, widely known as MapmyIndia, the advanced digital maps, geospatial software, and location-based IoT technologies provider, via open market transactions on December 21.

Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund acquired 3,18,100 equity shares in MapmyIndia at Rs 1,404.47 per share, and Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 3,76,708 equity shares at Rs 1,392.99 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

MapmyIndia shares had a strong debut today, rising 34.91 percent to close at Rs 1,393.65 against issue price of Rs 1,033 per share.

Among other deals, Nirmal Kumar Bathwal acquired 18,96,948 equity shares in Filatex India at Rs 84.76 per share, however, investor Penguin Trading & Agencies sold 28,81,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 81.3 per share on the NSE.

Aviator Global Investment Fund bought 1.75 lakh shares in Lancer Container Lines at Rs 205 per share on the BSE.

Close

Related stories

Image921122021
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #C.E. Info systems #Filatex India #Lancer Container Lines #MapmyIndia #Market Edge
first published: Dec 21, 2021 10:41 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.