Bulk deals | Fidelity, Goldman Sachs pick 1.3% stake in MapmyIndia on listing day

Fidelity Investment Trust and Goldman Sachs Funds acquired 1.3 percent equity stake in C E Info Systems, widely known as MapmyIndia, the advanced digital maps, geospatial software, and location-based IoT technologies provider, via open market transactions on December 21.

Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund acquired 3,18,100 equity shares in MapmyIndia at Rs 1,404.47 per share, and Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 3,76,708 equity shares at Rs 1,392.99 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

MapmyIndia shares had a strong debut today, rising 34.91 percent to close at Rs 1,393.65 against issue price of Rs 1,033 per share.

Among other deals, Nirmal Kumar Bathwal acquired 18,96,948 equity shares in Filatex India at Rs 84.76 per share, however, investor Penguin Trading & Agencies sold 28,81,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 81.3 per share on the NSE.

Aviator Global Investment Fund bought 1.75 lakh shares in Lancer Container Lines at Rs 205 per share on the BSE.