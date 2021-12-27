Bulk Deals | Ashish Kacholia buys 2.25 lakh shares in Sastasundar Ventures, Saint Capital Fund exits HP Adhesives

live bse live

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia increased his stake in online pharmacy and healthcare services provider Sastasundar Ventures as he acquired 2.25 lakh equity shares or 0.7 percent stake in the company at Rs 447 per share.

Kacholia already held 1.04 percent (3.3 lakh shares) stake in Sastasundar as of September 2021.

However, Microsec Vision Trust One sold 2.25 lakh shares at Rs 447 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data showed.

Prarthana Enterprises bought 7,52,570 equity shares in Bliss GVS Pharma at Rs 112.12 per share. The stock gained more than 16 percent.

Foreign investor Saint Capital Fund exited HP Adhesives on its listing day, selling all 2,64,287 equity shares at Rs 315 per share. Investor Moneywise Financial Services also sold 1.6 lakh shares at same price. Moneywise had held 1.1 percent stake (2.03 lakh shares) in the company as per shareholding pattern filed before the listing.

HP Adhesives closed at day's high of Rs 330.75, up 20.71 percent over issue price of Rs 274 on its debut.

However, Vijay Jayantilal Sanghavi acquired 1.15 lakh shares in HP Adhesives at Rs 315 per share and BW Traders bought 1,25,649 shares at Rs 315 per share.