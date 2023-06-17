English
    BSE official website to remain temporarily unavailable from today evening, check details

    CNBC-TV18
    June 17, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST
    The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) official website, bseindia.com, will become unavailable from today evening. BSE has revealed that its website will not be working from 9 PM on June 17 to 9 AM on June 18. BSE’s website will be unavailable for 12 hours as it will undergo maintenance. Investors should note that the portal will remain unavailable during this period.

    “Website will not be available from 17th June 2023 21 hrs to 18th June 2023 09 hrs due to maintenance activity,” BSE said informing about the non-availability of its website. In case of any urgent filing or another emergency, you can communicate with the BSE via email at corp.relations@bseindia.com.

    CNBC-TV18
