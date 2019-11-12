BSE, NSE shut today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will remain closed on November 12 on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain shut to mark the 550 birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism. There will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets as well.

The Sensex had ended November 11 with a marginal gain of 21.47 points at 40,345.08, while the Nifty was up 5.30 points at 11,913.50.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap closed with gains of 0.29 percent and 0.17 percent, respectively.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty Bank outperformed the other indices, with a gain of 1.2 percent led by RBL Bank, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and IDFC First Bank.

Zee Entertainment, Yes Bank, BPCL, GAIL and Tata Motors were among the major Nifty gainers. Major losers included Nestle, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco Industries, Vedanta and Cipla.

"We continue to maintain our cautious stance on Indian markets given the recent run up. Going forward, last leg of earnings announcement, key data like CPI/WPI and IIP is likely to induce volatility into the markets," said Ajit Mishra, Vice President, Research, Religare Broking.