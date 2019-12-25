App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 25, 2019 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BSE, NSE shut today due to Christmas holiday

On December 24, the Sensex ended 181.40 points lower at 41,461.26, while Nifty was down 48.30 points at 12,214.50.

Rakesh Patil

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will remain closed on December 25 on account of Christmas.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain shut. There will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets as well.

On December 24, the Sensex ended 181.40 points lower at 41,461.26, while Nifty was down 48.30 points at 12,214.50.

Close

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap Index closed flat.

related news

On the sectoral front, except Nifty pharma and Nifty metal other indices ended lower led by the infra, IT, auto and energy.

Yes Bank, Cipla, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel and ONGC were among major gainers on the Nifty, while top losers were BPCL, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, UPL and Eicher Motors.

"The markets are expected to trade sideways in this truncated week and hence we expect choppiness to continue in the coming sessions," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

"In the absence of any major global and domestic triggers, we recommend that one should trade carefully and avoid risky unhedged positions," he added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 25, 2019 07:51 am

tags #Market Edge

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.