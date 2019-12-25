BSE, NSE shut today due to Christmas holiday

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will remain closed on December 25 on account of Christmas.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain shut. There will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets as well.

On December 24, the Sensex ended 181.40 points lower at 41,461.26, while Nifty was down 48.30 points at 12,214.50.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap Index closed flat.

On the sectoral front, except Nifty pharma and Nifty metal other indices ended lower led by the infra, IT, auto and energy.

Yes Bank, Cipla, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel and ONGC were among major gainers on the Nifty, while top losers were BPCL, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, UPL and Eicher Motors.

"The markets are expected to trade sideways in this truncated week and hence we expect choppiness to continue in the coming sessions," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.