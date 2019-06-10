App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil to remain rangebound; buy gold on dips: Reliance Commodities

Oil prices are expected to remain range bound, the MCX Crude June 2019 contract for the week is expected to move in the range of Rs 3,650-3,700

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Pritam Kumar Patnaik

Last week, oil prices saw some recovery after harrowing few weeks, when it had corrected close to 16 percent. The fall in crude prices was primarily due to trade tensions between US and China, economic growth concerns, dwindling demand and building of inventories.

Adding to the woes was the US's threat to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico unless Mexico acts to stop the flow of illegal immigrants across the border. But news of a possible delay in imposition of the tariff on Mexican imports let to recovery in crude prices. Both the US and Mexican governments seem to have reached some agreement on the migrant issue.

Close

Meanwhile on the supply side, US crude, gasoline and distillate stocks rose over the last few weeks. Crude inventories rose 6.8 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations for 849,000 barrel drawdown, to their highest since July 2017 and about 6 percent above the 5-year average for this time of year.

related news

Furthermore, undermining OPEC's efforts to tighten the market has been surging US output to record highs, leading to more of its crude being exported. US crude production added another 1,00,000 bpd to a new peak at 12.4 million bpd.

Looking ahead, the market is looking towards the upcoming OPEC meet for clearer direction. For the week, Brent August 2019 contract on ICE could remain within the range of $57-65 per barrel, while NYMEX July 2019 contract could remain around $50-56 per barrel.

Base metals:

Copper: Buy on dips. Buy MCX Copper June 2019 contract is in the range of Rs 404-405 with a stop loss of Rs 399 and a target price of Rs 415.

Nickel: Buy on dips. Buy MCX Nickel June 2019 contract in the range of Rs 840-845 with a stop loss of Rs 825 and a target price of Rs 890.

Aluminium: Sell MCX Aluminium June 2019 contract in the range of Rs 143-144 with a stop loss of Rs 146 and a target price of Rs 138.

Bullions:

Gold: Buy on dips. Buy MCX Gold August 2019 contract in the range of Rs 32,550-35,600 with a stop loss of Rs 32,400 and a target price of Rs 33,000.

Silver: Buy MCX Silver July 2019 contract in the range of Rs 37,000-37,050 with a stop loss of Rs 36,600 and a target price of Rs 37,800.

Energy

Crude Oil: Buy MCX Crude June 2019 contract in the range of Rs 3,650-3,700 with a stop loss of Rs 3,550 and a target price of Rs 3,900.

Agri commodities:

MCX Mentha Oil: Sell MCX Mentha oil June 2019 contract in the range of Rs 1,333-1,335 with a stop loss of Rs 1,370 and a target price of Rs 1,250.

The author is Head, Commodities at Reliance Commodities

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

 
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 11:39 am

tags #Commodities

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.