    Bard or ChatGPT: How far can they change your trading/investing life?

    Currently, ChatGPT is only able to work within the realms of the data it has been fed. So, there is no immediate danger of it being able to completely take over complex activities like stock market trading.

    Asha Menon
    February 11, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST
    Chatbots can't be completely relied on to point you to the best investor to emulate. (Photo by Miguel Á. Padriñán/Pexels)

    With Google set to unleash its very own Bard to take on Open AI’s ChatGPT, there’s talk once more about the disruption that is about to set in.

    While it can crack entrance exams to Ivy League schools and for medical licensing, can these language models overturn the way trading or investing is done?

    Since Bard is yet to be made available to all, we try with ChatGPT.

