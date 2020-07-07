Aviator Global Investment Fund acquires 1.4% stake in Best Agrolife, Merlin Marketing 1.48% in Kamat Hotels

Aviator Global Investment Fund has acquired 1.4 percent stake in Best Agrolife via open market transactions on July 7. It bought 1,12,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 464 per share, bulk deals data on the BSE showed.

Best Agrolife is the trader in all kinds of plastic and chemicals raw material and products.

On the National Stock Exchange, Silvertoss Shoppers sold 4,52,022 shares in BC Power Controls at Rs 4.97 per share.

Silvertoss Shoppers also sold 14,90,909 shares in Gayatri Projects at Rs 15.92 per share.

Yes Bank sold 43 lakh shares in CG Power & Industrial Solutions at Rs 10.75 per share. The bank held 8,00,50,000 equity shares (representing 12.79 percent of its total paid-up equity) in the company as of March 31.

Merlin Marketing Pvt has acquired 3.5 lakh equity shares of Kamat Hotels India (representing 1.48 percent of its total paid-up equity capital) at Rs 34.76 per share.

Vallabhdas C Thakkar HUF bought 1.2 lakh shares in Lagnam Spintex at Rs 9.75 per share and Vishwakarma Trading House has purchased 90,000 shares in United Polyfab Gujarat at Rs 8.45 per share.