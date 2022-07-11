English
    Analysts pile on downgrades on metal, pharma names, IT also suffers as outlook deteriorates

    July 11, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST

    Metal stocks have not just fallen out of favour of investors but analysts as well. Some of the top steel makers in the Nifty index have seen the most downgrades in ratings from sell-side analysts in the last one year period, according to data sourced from Bloomberg. 

    Metals stocks also feature prominently among those that have been downgraded the most in the near past, i.e, last one quarter. They have been followed by some pharma names, whose outlook has also deteriorated as the pandemic has ebbed, the some information technology (IT) and utilities names, analysts believe the best may be over for many of them. 

    Understandably, many of the names in the list are those that have seen or are still seeing input cost pressure – for instance Asian Paints. The war in Europe and fallout from the emergency monetary measures taken during the pandemic key culprit behind this. 
