Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 05:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

An evening walk down Dalal Street | Equities end lower for 6th straight session

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 67.27 points or 0.19% at 35808.95, while the Nifty was down 21.60 points or 0.20% at 10724.40.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Rise in crude prices and a marginal depreciation in rupee, among others, weighed on the indices. Benchmarks closed the session in the red, but a last hour recovery helped them trim these losses.

The Nifty managed to hold 10,700, while the Sensex ended above 35,800-mark.

The Nifty Midcap index underperformed the benchmarks, which kept the market breadth in favour of declines. While banks such as HDFC twins and Kotak Bank weighed on indices, but Reliance, Infosys, and Larsen and Toubro tried to bat for the bulls.

Among sectors, pain was visible among Nifty Auto, consumption, metals, and pharmaceuticals.

related news

Nifty Energy and infrastructure were the big gainers.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 67.27 points or 0.19% at 35808.95, while the Nifty was down 21.60 points or 0.20% at 10724.40. The market breadth was negative as 913 shares advanced, against a decline of 1581 shares, while 134 shares were unchanged.

NTPC, Power Grid, and BPCL were the top gainers, while Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel lost the most.

Stocks in the News

Dr Reddy’s Labs recovered from the biggest intraday fall to end 4 percent lower.

Yes Bank failed to hold on to gains after its no divergence report.

ONGC was up over 2 percent after reporting a net realisation of over USD 66 per barrel.

Divis Labs slipped 1 percent as income tax department conducted searches at its headquarters and manufacturing unit.

Global Markets

European stocks were mixed. European Stoxx 600 was flat.

Major Asian stock markets closed lower amid wait for developments from the ongoing U.S-China trade negotiations in Beijing.

The Shanghai composite slipped 1.37 percent to close at 2,682.38 while the Shenzhen component declined 1.148 percent to finish its trading day at 8,125.63. The Shenzhen composite also declined 0.67 percent to close at 1,389.47.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 1.91 percent in its final hour of trading.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 05:52 pm

tags #Local Markets #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.