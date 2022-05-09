Amazon removes option to purchase digital books from Kindle on Android amid new Google policy

Amazon has removed the option to buy digital books from the Kindle app on Android to reflect a new Google Play Store policy that requires developers to have only Google's billing system.

Something similar happened in 2011 when Amazon had removed the purchase of books from iOS devices in accordance with the policies of Apple’s App Store.

Now, the Amazon app will show a pop-up stating ‘To remain in compliance with the Google Play Store policies, you will no longer be able to buy new content from the app. You can build a reading list on the app and buy on the Amazon website from your browser."

A user will now have to log into their browser to make a purchase of a digital copy of a particular book from their website. Purchase of physical copies is still available over the app.

Google Play has taken this step to remove any external payment links. Non-compliance with this policy will result in the loss of updates for apps as well as removal from Google Play Store from 1 June.





