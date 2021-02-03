After The Bell: Bull run continues for 3rd day; what should investors do on Thursday?

Bulls remained in the driver's seat for the third consecutive day on January 3 pushing benchmark indices to fresh record highs. The S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high of 50,526 while the Nifty50 hit a high of 14,868 levels.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 458 points to 50,255 while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 142 points to 14,789.

Sectorally, the action was seen in healthcare, telecom, power, public sector, metals, telecom, and banks while marginal profit-taking was seen in realty, and FMCG stocks.

On the broader markets front – the S&P BSE Mid-cap index rose 1.3 percent while the &P BSE Small-cap index closed with gains of 1.4 percent.

Positive global cues, persistent buying by FIIs, strong management commentary from India Inc. for the upcoming quarters as well as Budget push are some of the factors fuelling the rally in Indian markets.

"The market has got a renewed focus on segments which are likely to be most benefited by a sustainable revamp in the domestic economy,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“The broader market is outrunning the benchmark with Pharma, Infra, and PSU banks as the imminent leaders. Positive quarterly earnings is leading to a large upgrade in earnings forecast, which is also acting as a key tailwind in the rally," he said.

Here is what experts say investors should do on February 4:

Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

The index formed a Bullish candle on the daily scale and continues its higher highs - higher lows formation of the last three sessions.

Now, the Nifty has to continue to hold above 14,600 zones to continue its bullish momentum towards 14,850 and then 15,000 zones while support can be seen around 14,500 and then 14,400 zones.

On the options front, the maximum Put OI is placed at 14,000 followed by 13,500 strikes while maximum Call OI is placed at 15,000, followed by 16,000 strikes.

Binod Modi, Head Strategy, Reliance Securities

Growing optimism among investors after the bold and pro-growth union Budget helped the market to rebound sharply. The underlying strength of markets remains intact.