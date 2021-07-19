Adani shares fall up to 5% as government informs parliament that group companies are being investigated

Shares of Adani Group stocks fell up to 5 percent in intraday trade on July 19 after Minister of State for Finance said SEBI is investigating Adani Group companies over compliance with rules.

"SEBI investigating some Adani Group companies with regard to compliance with SEBI regulations," said MoS Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, in the Parliament.

"Enforcement Directorate is not carrying out any investigation into Adani Group," he added.

Chaudhary said holding of FPIs in Adani Group of companies is based on day-to-day trading of shares and thus dynamic.

A month ago, Adani Group had quashed reports about the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) freezing three foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) related to the group. Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh told CNBC-TV18 that it was "a malicious attempt to push a patently false story".

Shares of Adani Total Gas hit a 5 percent lower circuit of Rs 854.30 while those of Adani Transmission also fell 5 percent.

Shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Power and Adani Green Energy fell up to 4 percent.