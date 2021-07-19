MARKET NEWS

Multiple Adani group companies being investigated by SEBI & DRI, Finance Ministry tells Parliament

The Minister also clarified that three funds namely, Albula Investment Fund Ltd., Cresta Fund Ltd., and APMS Investment Fund Ltd were indeed frozen by SEBI in June.

Subhayan Chakraborty
July 19, 2021 / 03:21 PM IST
Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group

Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group

Several companies belonging to Adani group is currently under investigation, the government has informed Parliament.

In a written response to Parliament on July 19, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told Parliament that several Adani group companies remain under the scanner of market regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) and the government's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Shares of Adani Group companies plunged after the news surfaced.

"SEBI is investigating some Adani Group companies with regard to compliance with SEBI Regulations. Further, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) is investigating certain entities belonging to the Adani Group of Companies under laws administered by it," Chaudhary said.

However, Chaudhary added that the enforcement directorate is not probing these companies.

Six companies of the Adani Group are listed and traded on recognised stock exchanges in India. The holding of FPIs (foreign portfolio investment) is based on day to day trading of shares.

The Minister also clarified that three funds namely, Albula Investment Fund Ltd., Cresta Fund Ltd., and APMS Investment Fund Ltd were indeed frozen by SEBI in June.

While this had been reported earlier, a clarification was later issued by NSDL saying that these accounts are not frozen in the case of Adani companies.

"In a matter pertaining to issuances of Global Depository Receipt (GDR) by certain Indian listed companies, SEBI vide Order dated June 16, 2016 had directed depositories to freeze particular beneficiary accounts of certain FPIs including Albula Investment Fund Ltd., Cresta Fund Ltd., and APMS Investment Fund Ltd," the Minister told Parliament.

However, no order in respect of other beneficiary accounts of these three FPIs has been passed by SEBI, he added.
first published: Jul 19, 2021 03:18 pm

