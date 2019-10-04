App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 06:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Green Energy arms to issue bonds worth $362.5 million

The notes will be listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX- ST), the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
Adani Green Energy on Friday said its arms have approved issuance of bonds worth $362.5 million (over Rs 2,500 crore).

The notes will be listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX- ST), the company said in a BSE filing.

"The respective board of directors of Adani Renewable Energy (RJ) Ltd (ARERJL), Wardha Solar (Maharashtra) Private Ltd (WSMPL) and Kodangal Solar Parks Private Ltd (KSPPL and collectively with ARERJL and WSMPL the issuers), being wholly owned subsidiaries of Adani Green Energy, directly or indirectly, have approved the issuance of USD-denominated Rule 144A / Reg S 20-years senior secured green bonds (Notes) aggregating to USD 362.5 million," it said.

The proceeds from the issue will be use to repay the companies' respective foreign currency loans, rupee borrowing and capital expenditure, other project related liabilities or for general corporate purposes.

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 05:58 pm

tags #Adani Green Energy #Bond News #Business

