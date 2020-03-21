3 Point Analysis | When will this market mayhem end?

Present crisis in the markets is driven by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Whereas 2008-2009 meltdown in the markets was triggered by the collapse of a financial institution. Though effects of both the events on the economy may not be similar but the question that every investor is now asking is when will this market mayhem end?

Shraddha Sharma does a 3 Point Analysis of the present market crisis by taking lessons from the 2008-09 meltdown.