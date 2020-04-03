App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | When will global markets bottom out?

Here is a 3 point Analysis by Moneycontrol Sakshi Batra to understand when global markets will bottom out

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The past few weeks have been rough for investors as the widening spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, triggered a brutal selloff in equities and commodities across the globe. Can the global markets correct more and how low can they get? While no one can predict the market bottom, historical anecdotes may offer some clues.

Here is a 3 point Analysis by Moneycontrol Sakshi Batra to understand when global markets will bottom out.

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 09:07 pm

