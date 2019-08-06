App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | What is Warren Buffett's take on buying 'fear'

A combination of factors pulled benchmark indices lower than crucial support levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Market experts mostly recommend that the best time to buy stocks is when there is fear on the Street. Although this is a difficult strategy to implement, presently, there are numerous factors -- both global and domestic -- that have triggered fear.

The super-rich tax, dampened corporate earnings, increased foreign capital outflow, tensions due to the ongoing US-China trade war and the absence of any signs of stimulus from the government to revive the economy are among the factors that negatively impact the market.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of what billionaire Warren Buffett's investment methodology teaches us about the strategy to adopt in a volatile environment.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 06:48 pm

tags #BSE #Market Edge #NSE #stock market #video

