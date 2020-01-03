3-Point Analysis | Should you add Polycab India to your 2020 portfolio?

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out if investors should add the stock to their portfolios in 2020.
Polycab India has been posting healthy numbers quarter after quarter and remains on track to deliver another robust year. The leading wires and cables manufacturer is better-placed than other wires and cables manufacturers as the company has negligible long-term debt and its net cash and cash equivalents are in excess of Rs 300 crore.
First Published on Jan 3, 2020 06:56 pm