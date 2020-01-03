App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 06:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Should you add Polycab India to your 2020 portfolio?

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out if investors should add the stock to their portfolios in 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Polycab India has been posting healthy numbers quarter after quarter and remains on track to deliver another robust year. The leading wires and cables manufacturer is better-placed than other wires and cables manufacturers as the company has negligible long-term debt and its net cash and cash equivalents are in excess of Rs 300 crore.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out if investors should add the stock to their portfolios in 2020.

Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 3, 2020 06:56 pm

tags #Polycab India #video

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.