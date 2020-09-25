3-Point Analysis | Should investors buy this fall or wait for better visibility?

Benchmark indices in domestic markets fell 3 percent on September 24. Sensex slipped over 1,000 points, Nifty closed above 10,800. This was the highest single-day slump since May 4.

Experts believe that this is a healthy correction which was bound to come and that there is a possibility of more weakness in the short run.

Should investors buy this fall or wait for better visibility? Let’s find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis.